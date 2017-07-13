What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 13, 2017).

Christopher Wray, Trump's pick for FBI chief, told Congress he would be an independent leader who wouldn't let politics sidetrack investigations.

Brazil's ex-leader da Silva, the front-runner for next year's presidential election, was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for corruption.

McConnell, under pressure to push through a health overhaul, appeared to make little progress in bridging divides within the GOP.

Investigators are re-examining conversations detected by U.S. intelligence agencies that captured Russian officials discussing Trump associates.

The president sought to refute allegations that Russia tried to help his campaign and damage Clinton's.

Trump was set to arrive in Paris Thursday, as he and Macron seek to overcome divisions on trade and climate change.

The White House is expected to nominate Russ Behnam, a Senate Democratic aide, to be a commissioner on the CFTC.

Germany called on Siemens to explain how gas turbines sold for use at a Russian power plant got diverted to Crimea.

The U.S.'s delay of a decision to permanently lift Sudan sanctions could hinder efforts at cooperation.

Scientists reported an iceberg nearly the size of Delaware broke off the Antarctic Peninsula.

