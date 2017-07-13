On Our Radar

Tech Shares Gain on Momentum Bets -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose on bets upward momentum would continue in the sector despite elevated stock valuations.

HP regained its lead in worldwide personal-computer sales from China's Lenovo after its four-year run, according to research firm Gartner.

Shares of Seagate Technology fell after the hard-disk drive maker was downgraded by Barclays.

Uber Technologies is combining its Russian operations with Yandex.Taxi, the most popular ride-hailing service in the country, a sign that the embattled U.S. ride-hailing giant is tweaking its international strategy after the departure of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

