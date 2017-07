Yellen: Premature to Conclude Inflation Trend Is Falling Well Short of Target

Continue Reading Below

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill that a stronger labor market and rising prices of imported goods supported her expectation that a recent downturn in inflation would prove transitory.

Economists See Fed Balance Sheet Shrinking in September

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve will start shrinking its $4.5 trillion holdings of bonds and other assets in September, and next raise short-term interest rates in December.

Forecasters Lower Economic Outlook Amid Congressional Gridlock

Early optimism that President Donald Trump would be able to revitalize the U.S. economy is fading as Congress struggles to pass major legislation, The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of economists finds.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slightly in June

A gauge of U.S. business prices ticked up in June, another signal of moderating inflation pressures.

ECB's Draghi to Speak at Jackson Hole, Giving Chance to Signal Shift

Mario Draghi's address at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference is expected to give a further sign of the ECB's growing confidence in the eurozone economy and its reduced dependence on monetary stimulus.

Stocks Rise After Dovish Yellen Comments

U.S. stocks edged higher following the latest record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The blue-chip index added 0.1%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell by 3,000 to 247,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the first time in a month, bolstering the Federal Reserve's view that the labor market is firming.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulatory is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Oil Prices Drop After Production Increase

Crude futures prices fell as increased global oil production overshadowed news of declining inventories and a prediction of higher global demand.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)