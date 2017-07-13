U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slightly in June

A gauge of U.S. business prices ticked up in June, pointing to modest inflation pressures.

Draghi May Address Future of ECB Stimulus at Jackson Hole

Mario Draghi's address at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference is expected to give a further sign of the ECB's growing confidence in the eurozone economy and its reduced dependence on monetary stimulus.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell by 3,000 to 247,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the first time in a month, bolstering the Federal Reserve's view that the labor market is firming.

Yellen Set to Testify Before Senate Panel on Rates, Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen returns to Capitol Hill Thursday for a second day of testimony, this time before the Senate Banking Committee.

Oil Prices Drop After Production Increase

Crude futures prices fell as increased global oil production overshadowed news of declining inventories and a prediction of higher global demand.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

Stocks Rise After Dovish Yellen Comments

U.S. stock futures and equity markets in Europe climbed, following another record close for the Dow industrials, driven by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Will a Tight Job Market Force Productivity Gains?

China Defends Trade With Sanctions-Hit North Korea

Beijing said a 10.5% rise in its trade with Pyongyang in the first half of the year was part of a normal economic relationship with its neighbor.

China Exports Rise for Fourth Straight Month

China's exports in June grew 11.3% from a year earlier, rising for a fourth straight month as external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy continued to strengthen.

