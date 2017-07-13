Manulife Exploring IPO or Spinoff for John Hancock Unit

Continue Reading Below

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial is exploring a possible IPO or spinoff of its John Hancock Financial Services unit, as life insurers continue to struggle with low interest rates and other challenges to the business.

Target Sees Same-Store Sales Growth

Target said rising store traffic helped turn comparable-store sales growth positive for the first time in a year, giving the retailer an early win in its bid to improve stores and lure shoppers.

David Einhorn's Hedge Fund Clients Pull More Than $400 Million

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund experienced more than $400 million in clients withdrawals at midyear, a period that included a rejection of his call for a GM split and an unrealized tech-stock-decline prediction.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Cargill Mulls Meat Deals as Portfolio Shifts

After revamping its sprawling food and agriculture portfolio, Cargill Inc. is considering acquisitions.

Tiffany Taps Alessandro Bogliolo to Be Its New CEO

Tiffany has named Alessandro Bogliolo its new chief executive, as the company struggles to mend a prolonged sales slump and entice younger shoppers.

Mattel Seeks to Replace CFO After 17 Years

Mattel is looking to replace its long-serving finance chief as new CEO Margo Georgiadis begins to reshape the toy maker's senior management team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Delta Misses Profit Target

Rising labor costs and mass cancellations during a spring storm dragged Delta Air Lines Inc.'s profit down 21% in the second quarter, even as revenue rose for the first time in two years.

CBS, BBC Form Partnership to Bolster Global News Reporting

CBS News and BBC News have entered into a partnership to share video, articles and other newsgathering resources to enhance their reporting capabilities around the world.

Group with ex-alderman, unions set to buy Chicago Sun-Times

Investment group emerged to buy the operation after regulators raised concerns about media consolidation under the ownership of Chicago Tribune's parent Tronc Inc.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)