FDA Clears Philips Wearable Light Therapy Device for Psoriasis Treatment

Royal Philips NV (PHIA.AE) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to market its Philips BlueControl, a wearable light therapy device to treat mild psoriasis at home.

The Dutch health-technology company obtained Europe's CE marking for the device in 2015 and has been selling it in European countries such as Germany and the U.K.

Following the FDA clearance, Philips said it would start talking with dermatologists and patient support groups in the U.S. and prepare for the commercial launch of BlueControl there in early 2018.

July 13, 2017 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)