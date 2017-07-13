On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, July 13 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 736,140 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 12,910 12,910 12,910 12,910 13,015 -105 16 86

Aug-17 13,105 13,105 13,060 13,080 13,280 -200 4 78

Sep-17 13,185 13,310 13,075 13,200 13,200 0 582,052 483,026

Oct-17 13,270 13,295 13,220 13,265 13,270 -5 28 138

Nov-17 13,260 13,360 13,135 13,260 13,265 -5 1,166 7,826

Jan-18 15,150 15,320 15,050 15,185 15,130 55 147,850 123,090

Mar-18 15,275 15,290 15,275 15,280 15,115 165 4 110

Apr-18 - - - 15,205 15,205 0 0 76

May-18 15,265 15,400 15,125 15,250 15,215 35 5,016 13,768

Jun-18 15,180 15,270 15,180 15,225 15,195 30 4 30

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

July 13, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)