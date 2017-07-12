On Our Radar

Telecoms Stocks Tick Higher On Rate Calculus - Telecoms Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a pause on rate hikes. Verizon Communications Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said the company was not planning to buy Walt Disney, scotching rumors reported by The New York Post. AT&T and Verizon, who have long opposed net neutrality rules from the Federal Communications Commission, have called for Congress to weigh in on the issue.

Continue Reading Below

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)