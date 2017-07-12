Malaysia Industrial Output Rose 4.6% in May, Beating Forecasts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in May, as strong growth in manufacturing and electricity activities offset decline from mining, official data showed Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The 4.6% rise in the industrial-production index, or IPI, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was faster than the median 4.1% growth that had been expected by nine economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was also stronger than April's 4.2% growth.

The seasonally adjusted IPI grew 0.7% sequentially, according to the data from the statistics department.

The figures followed higher-than-expected exports growth in May of 32.5% from a year earlier--the strongest expansion in more than seven years--on shipments of electrical and electronic products, palm oil and crude petroleum.

Output from the important manufacturing sector grew 7.3% in May, faster than April's 6.7% growth, driven mainly by gains in electrical and electronics products, and food, beverages and tobacco, data showed.

Electricity output increased by 2.5% in May, a reversal from a contraction of 1.5% in April. Output from the mining sector fell by 2.3% in May, extending April's 2.0% decline.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)