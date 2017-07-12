Industrials Climb On Earnings Optimism - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet the cyclical sector would register a strong earnings season. Shares of Fastenal rallied after the tool maker posted quarterly earnings in excess of Wall Street targets. Similarly, shares of AAR rose after the aerospace and defense contractor posted earnings growth. Janitorial and building-maintenance contractor ABM Industries agreed to buy closely held rival GCA Services Group for $1.25 billion in cash and stock.
July 12, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)