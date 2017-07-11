Twitter Hires Former Goldman Sachs and Intuit Executive Ned Segal as CFO

Twitter Inc. tapped a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive as its new chief financial officer, a step toward filling a list of vacancies that were created at the social-messaging company over the past year.

Ned Segal will start his role at Twitter in late August, the company said Tuesday. He comes most recently from financial-software producer Intuit Inc., where he led financial planning for the $2.5 billion division that delivers QuickBooks to customers.

Prior to that, Mr. Segal spent nearly 17 years at Goldman, where he worked closely with Anthony Noto, who is currently acting as both Twitter's chief operating officer and CFO, and a close lieutenant to Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. Mr. Noto now will act solely as COO, the company said.

July 11, 2017