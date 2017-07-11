Materials Down Amid Geopolitical Concerns - Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers declined amid signs of more geopolitical turmoil.

Continue Reading Below

The New York Times reported contacts between Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, and Russian representatives during the presidential campaign, jolting markets.

Copper futures were slightly higher after unrest in Chile. Workers at Antofagasta and Barrick Gold's Zaldivar copper mine voted to go on strike after wage negotiations failed, said analysts at ING Bank.

Consol Energy, one of the world's oldest coal mining companies, said its board approved plans to spin off its coal operations, completing its transformation to a natural-gas exploration and production company.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 11, 2017 16:33 ET (20:33 GMT)