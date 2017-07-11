On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 11 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 790,950 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 12,945 12,945 12,435 12,540 12,570 -30 52 86

Aug-17 12,770 12,770 12,765 12,765 12,705 60 4 76

Sep-17 12,660 13,015 12,570 12,815 12,735 80 666,544 478,294

Oct-17 12,815 13,070 12,815 12,875 12,835 40 22 152

Nov-17 12,750 13,085 12,680 12,900 12,810 90 1,200 7,124

Jan-18 14,640 14,910 14,565 14,780 14,755 25 118,642 103,228

Mar-18 14,800 15,000 14,800 14,910 14,865 45 6 98

Apr-18 14,755 15,050 14,740 14,835 14,885 -50 10 72

May-18 14,805 15,075 14,725 14,980 14,940 40 4,466 8,446

Jun-18 14,930 15,050 14,930 14,990 14,930 60 4 28

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

