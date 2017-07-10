Utilities Flat On Mixed View For Interest Rates -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Continue Reading Below

French state-controlled power utility Electricite de France said it has convinced two outside companies -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem -- to join it in buying stakes in the nuclear-reactor unit of troubled French power-services company Areva.

Denmark's Doong Energy struck a deal with Dominion Energy to develop a wind farm about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)