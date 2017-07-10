Tech Up As Mega Caps Steady -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as "mega cap" companies such as Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook steadied in the wake of recent selloffs.

Newspaper publishers are calling on Congress to allow them to negotiate collectively with Alphabet's Google and Facebook, citing their "duopoly" over online advertising.

Analysts at brokerage Citi said Amazon.com's "Prime day" of global discounts, which begins this evening, U.S. time, could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in profit.

Facebook again cut pricing on its Oculus Virtual Reality unit.

