Oil Prices Fall Amid Rising U.S. Production

Crude oil futures fell Monday morning as concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply overshadowed a potential production curb from Libya and Nigeria.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.96% to $46.26 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 1% at $43.77 a barrel.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed U.S. production increased to nearly 9.34 million barrels a day, up from 9.25 million barrels a day the week prior. Production was up nearly 11% from a year ago and nearly back at its 10-month high.

Friday's updated rig count from Baker Hughes Inc. also pointed to production increases. Oil producers added seven more rigs to their working fleet, rising to 763, up more than double from the 351 at work a year ago.

"In the short term, oil prices may remain under pressure because of the U.S. glut in supplies. But the medium term is looking much better because I expect market rebalancing will kick in by late 2017 or early 2018," said Gananasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Risk Management.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is considering putting a cap on how much oil members Nigeria and Libya can pump, cartel delegates said. Due to internal political unrest, the two countries have been exempt from OPEC's production cut deal, which has been extended through to next March. The production limits could be voted on again when the organization meets on Nov. 30 in Vienna.

Libya's crude-oil output has surged to more than one million barrels a day, up from 400,000 in October, while Nigeria's output has risen to 1.6 million barrels a day, up from 200,000 barrels a day in October, according to JBC, a Vienna-based energy-industry consultancy.

"We might be getting some bullish sentiment in November, but that's several months of pain for bulls because we see these U.S. numbers and rig count numbers go up every week," said Hamza Khan, head of commodity strategy at ING Bank.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.94% to $1.48 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $426.50 a metric ton, down $1.50 from the previous settlement.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)