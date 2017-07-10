Global Markets Move Higher as Economic Concerns Ease

Global stocks started the week slightly higher after a solid jobs report on Friday helped ease worries over the U.S. economy.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in global economic growth has become less likely this year, as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

German Exports Roar in May to Reach Record High

Germany's export engine roared in May as total exports of goods hit a record high, reflecting a recovery in global demand and alleviating fears over a possible rise in U.S. protectionism.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Rising U.S. Production

Crude oil futures fell as concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply overshadowed a potential production curb from Libya and Nigeria.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade, Yellen Testimony, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, trade data from China and industrial production from the European Union are expected to show strength, while in the U.S., reports on retail sales, consumer prices and industrial production will offer clues on how the world's largest economy is faring.

ECB Taper Talk Puts Spotlight on Italy

Any sharp rise in borrowing costs risks reviving questions over the sustainability of Italian debt.

France Inc. Lauds Macron's Plan to Loosen Labor Rules

French president is counting on private-sector hiring rather than public spending to spur the employment recovery.

U.K. Government Wavers on Austerity

Britain's Conservative government, licking its wounds after an election setback last month, is having to consider easing curbs on public spending that have been a central policy of the party since it came to power in 2010.

BOJ Most Bullish on Regional Economies in Over a Decade

The Bank of Japan raised its view on five of the nation's nine regional economies in a quarterly report released Monday, citing a recovery in production and a tightening job market in its most bullish regional assessment in more than a decade.

China Producer, Consumer Inflation Held Steady in June

China's producer-price inflation held steady at 5.5% in June, ending a three-month deceleration that raised concerns about the side effects of Beijing's efforts to reduce financial risk and leverage; consumer inflation was also unchanged, at 1.5%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)