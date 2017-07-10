Central Banks Looking to Reduce Stimulus Face Quandary of Falling Inflation

Leading central banks plan to withdraw some of the stimulus measures they have put in place since the financial crisis. But their timing seems a little puzzling: Inflation, which is already below their targets, is falling world-wide.

Fed Treasury Holdings Seen Returning to Current Levels After Wind-Down

Bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the U.S. central bank to hold roughly the same amount of Treasurys in eight years' time as it does today, despite its plans to shrink some of its bondholdings starting later this year.

Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Investors Turn Attention to ECB Following Fed Moves

The center of gravity in central banking is shifting away from the U.S. and toward Europe, where officials are considering winding down years of extraordinary economic stimulus.

How Fixing Italy's Banks Is Helping Europe Heal

Italy's banks, long a source of worries about European instability, might finally be aiding the continent's recovery.

ClubCorp Agrees to $1.1 Billion Takeover Deal by Apollo

ClubCorp Holdings agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in an all-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Finance Chiefs Want You to Use Plastic, Not Paper

Companies are giving more of their employees corporate credit cards as they seek easier expense tracking and savings from suppliers.

Singapore's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Sounds Note of Caution

The city-state's GIC has reduced its exposure to riskier assets against a backdrop of global economic imbalances and policy risks.

ECB Taper Talk Puts Spotlight on Italy

Any sharp rise in borrowing costs risks reviving questions over the sustainability of Italian debt.

Regulator Warns Banks on Use of New Technologies

Banks should be cautious about taking on new technologies for financial products, a national bank regulator said in a semiannual report on risks facing the industry.

July 10, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)