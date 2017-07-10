Libya, Nigeria Invited to Meeting of Oil Producers

Libya and Nigeria have been invited to a meeting of big oil producers in St. Petersburg, Russia, this month to discuss their surging petroleum output, Kuwait's oil minister said.

Oil Prices Hold on Mixed Supply Signals

Crude oil futures flip-flopped between losses and gains with concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply canceling out talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and signs stockpiles may be falling in the U.S.

U.A.E.'s Oil Company Eyes Partnerships, Listing Some Businesses

Abu Dhabi's state oil company said it was looking to publicly list parts of its businesses on the United Arab Emirates' equity markets and would seek international partners as part of its drive to grow and expand operations.

Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

As oil market moves confound analysts and longtime investors, many are pointing fingers at the rise of automated trading and algorithms, which they say are distorting the market.

How Energy-Rich Australia Exported Its Way Into an Energy Crisis

Australia, the world's No. 2 seller of liquefied natural gas abroad, holds so little in reserve that it can't keep the lights on in Adelaide-a cautionary tale for the U.S. as it prepares to vastly increase natural-gas shipments abroad.

Saudi Aramco Chief Predicts Oil Shortage

The world is heading for an oil-supply shortage that booming U.S. shale production can't prevent, said Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state oil company.

Mosul Recaptured From Islamic State, Iraq's Prime Minister Says

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his troops, backed by a U.S.-led military coalition, had recaptured the northern city of Mosul, driving Islamic State from its last major urban stronghold in the country.

Plans for Offshore Wind Farms Face Headwinds in U.S.

After more than a decade spinning power from the gusts that sweep Europe's North Sea, the offshore wind industry is finally turning to the U.S. A big hurdle: getting its giant turbines to American waters.

Tesla Sales Fall to Zero in Hong Kong After Tax Incentive Is Slashed

Tesla's sales in Hong Kong came to a standstill after authorities slashed a tax break for electric vehicles on April 1, demonstrating how sensitive the company's performance can be to government incentive programs.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by seven in the past week to 763, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

