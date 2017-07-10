Oil Prices Fall Amid Rising U.S. Production

Crude oil futures fell as concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply overshadowed a potential production curb from Libya and Nigeria.

Saudi Aramco Chief Predicts Oil Shortage

The world is heading for an oil-supply shortage that booming U.S. shale production can't prevent, said Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state oil company.

Plans for Offshore Wind Farms Face Headwinds in U.S.

After more than a decade spinning power from the gusts that sweep Europe's North Sea, the offshore wind industry is finally turning to the U.S. A big hurdle: getting its giant turbines to American waters.

Tesla Sales Fall to Zero in Hong Kong After Tax Incentive Is Slashed

Tesla's sales in Hong Kong came to a standstill after authorities slashed a tax break for electric vehicles on April 1, demonstrating how sensitive the company's performance can be to government incentive programs.

Oil Falls on Dollar, Oversupply

Oil prices slid further Friday after a surge in the dollar, accelerating an already sharp downturn tied to re-emerging fears of oversupply.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by seven in the past week to 763, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

OPEC Considers Production Caps for Libya, Nigeria

OPEC is considering putting a limit on how much oil members Nigeria and Libya can pump, cartel delegates say, as surging production from those countries is complicating the cartel's plans to influence crude prices.

Wall Street Cash Pumps Up Oil Production Even as Prices Sag

Easy Wall Street funding is leading American shale companies to expand drilling even as most lose money on every barrel of oil they bring to the surface.

Natural-Gas Prices Settle Lower

Natural-gas prices settled back near a one-year low Friday after government data showed a larger-than-expected storage addition for last week.

Tesla Updates Quarterly Sales Report With Additional Data

Tesla Inc. on Friday updated its second-quarter sales report to include the number of vehicles that were in transit at the end of the period-a number that was absent in the report earlier in the week and had triggered questions from analysts.

