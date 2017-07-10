Energy Up As Oil Futures Stabilize -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as oil prices stabilized in the mid $40s. An executive with Saudi Aramco said the oil price would eventually rise regardless of "shale" activity in the U.S. because of depleted investment in major exploration projects worldwide. Wild swings in oil prices this year could be a function, in part, of automated trend-following software, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)