China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 10 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 824,908 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,640 12,740 12,460 12,570 12,490 80 16 92
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Aug-17 12,760 12,760 12,645 12,705 12,795 -90 28 78
Sep-17 12,820 12,945 12,520 12,735 12,850 -115 698,240 474,676
Oct-17 12,890 12,990 12,690 12,835 12,910 -75 64 166
Nov-17 12,935 13,000 12,630 12,810 12,930 -120 1,516 6,888
Jan-18 14,840 14,925 14,550 14,755 14,875 -120 120,310 96,726
Mar-18 14,870 14,870 14,805 14,865 15,000 -135 50 96
Apr-18 14,885 14,885 14,885 14,885 15,040 -155 10 62
May-18 15,045 15,120 14,800 14,940 15,105 -165 4,652 6,354
Jun-18 14,995 14,995 14,895 14,930 15,010 -80 22 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)