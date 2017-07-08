What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 8, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Trump and Putin, in a highly anticipated meeting, disagreed over election hacking and about the best approach to North Korea, but made tentative progress toward curbing bloodshed in Syria.

Trump faced off with world leaders over trade policy at the G-20 summit, positioning the U.S. as the most vocal critic of the international economic order.

A growing number of district attorneys say they are offering noncitizens accused of minor crimes plea deals designed to help them avoid deportation.

The Treasury announced plans to alter the Obama administration's rule aimed at stemming cross-border corporate tax avoidance.

Georgia's public-health commissioner, Brenda Fitzgerald, was named director of the CDC.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

An expected retirement at the D.C. Circuit will soon give Trump the ability to remake the appeals court.

Talks to reunify the island of Cyprus collapsed, marking the end of a more than two-year process.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 8, 2017).

Trump and Putin, in a highly anticipated meeting, disagreed over election hacking and about the best approach to North Korea, but made tentative progress toward curbing bloodshed in Syria.

Trump faced off with world leaders over trade policy at the G-20 summit, positioning the U.S. as the most vocal critic of the international economic order.

A growing number of district attorneys say they are offering noncitizens accused of minor crimes plea deals designed to help them avoid deportation.

The Treasury announced plans to alter the Obama administration's rule aimed at stemming cross-border corporate tax avoidance.

Georgia's public-health commissioner, Brenda Fitzgerald, was named director of the CDC.

An expected retirement at the D.C. Circuit will soon give Trump the ability to remake the appeals court.

Talks to reunify the island of Cyprus collapsed, marking the end of a more than two-year process.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)