What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 7, 2017).

Trump, in a speech in Poland aimed at broadening his nationalist vision, described the West as locked in a struggle it could lose unless it can "summon the courage" to see it through.

Many ships carrying Iran's oil exports failed to emit tracking signals, red flags for governments seeking evidence of sanctions evasion.

Days after Mattis was given authority to send more troops to Afghanistan at his own discretion, the White House sent guidance that effectively limits the number.

The Trump administration said it would give diplomacy more time to resolve the crisis over North Korea.

Japan and the EU agreed on a new trade deal a day before Trump was expected to clash with them over how global trade works.

The director of the Office of Government Ethics said he plans to resign, ending a tenure marked by tangles with the Trump administration.

Illinois has a budget for the first time in two years, ending a standoff that threatened to lead to a junk rating.

Opioid painkillers are prescribed far less often in the U.S. than a few years ago, researchers said.

Foreign students accepted to U.S. schools are planning to enroll at a similar rate as last year in most areas.

A group of Hong Kong activists pleaded guilty to charges related to 2014 pro-democracy protests.

