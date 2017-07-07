Telecoms Down As Traders Brace For Higher Rates - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders braced for higher interest rates in the wake of a strong jobs report. Frontier Communications' will institute a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective Monday, as it becomes the latest telecom firm to use this method to lift its share price. The chief executives of Amazon.com and satellite operator Dish are negotiating a deal that could result in a joint wireless network. Among the arrangements discussed was Amazon offering its Prime subscribers a discount rate for access to Dish's wireless network.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 07, 2017 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)