Retail Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1500 Consumer Credit May +$12.0B (4) +$8.2B

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jun 104.1 (4) 104.5

1000 Wholesale Inventories May +0.3% (7) -0.5%

1000 Job Openings & May N/A 6.0M

Labor Turnover

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 8 245K (10) 248K

0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.0% (11) +0.0%

-- ex food & energy Jun +0.1% (11) +0.3%

1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun N/A +$6B*

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.1% (12) -0.3%

-- ex autos Jun +0.2% (12) -0.3%

0830 Consumer Price Index Jun +0.1% (12) -0.1%

-- ex food & energy Jun +0.2% (12) +0.1%

0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.3% (12) +0.0%

0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 76.7% (11) 76.6%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 94.7 (9) 95.1**

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories May +0.3% (9) -0.2%

*June 2016 Reading

**End-June Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

July 07, 2017 14:17 ET (18:17 GMT)