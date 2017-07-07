U.S. Jobs Growth Picks Up, Wage Gains Lag Behind

Continue Reading Below

The economy keeps churning out jobs as the expansion enters its ninth year, but tepid wage growth remains a dark spot in an otherwise bright labor-market story.

U.S. Stocks Boosted by Financial Shares

U.S. stocks ended the week higher, lifted by shares of financial companies. The S&P gained 0.6% on Friday and 0.1% for the week.

Trump Airs Meddling Concerns With Putin

President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by expressing concerns about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, adding that Mr. Putin denied any involvement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Report Cautions on Hazards of Monetary Policy Rules

The Federal Reserve defended having the flexibility to set interest rates without new scrutiny from Capitol Hill in its semiannual report to Congress, warning of potential hazards if it were required to adopt a rule to guide monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury Identifies Eight Tax Regulations for Possible Changes

The U.S. Treasury Department identified eight tax regulations that it plans to change, including part of the Obama administration's high-profile attempt to stem corporate tax avoidance.

EU Warns on Protectionism as G-20 Begins

The European Union warned against protectionism as the Group of 20 leaders' summit kicked off Friday, threatening retribution against any new barrier the U.S. puts up and challenging President Donald Trump to match his words with deeds after he called for defending the West.

Oil Falls on Dollar, Oversupply

Oil prices slid further Friday after a surge in the dollar, accelerating an already sharp downturn tied to re-emerging fears of oversupply.

On Similar Job Market, Administration Has Different Rhetoric

Jobs data released by the Labor Department show a trend that hasn't changed much from last year, but the president and his advisers are describing it differently.

Silver Futures Plunge, Rebound in Latest Flash Crash

The market's latest flash crash occurred in silver Thursday evening, with futures falling nearly 10% in several minutes before quickly reversing almost of that decline.

Greece to Get Its Latest Big Tranche by EU Creditors

Europe's rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece's next bailout tranche, in time for the cash-strapped country to meet big debt repayments due later in July.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)