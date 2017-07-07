Analysis: June Jobs Report Keeps Fed Policy on Track

Continue Reading Below

The solid June jobs report should give Federal Reserve officials greater comfort that the economy is performing in line with their expectations, particularly after a perplexing slowdown in inflation earlier this year.

U.S. Added 222,000 Jobs in June; Wages Inched Up

U.S. employers picked up their pace of hiring in June, evidence of sustained economic momentum heading into the second half of the year. Nonfarm payrolls rose 222,000 from the prior month, and the jobless rate ticked up to 4.4%.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose after Labor Department data showed U.S. hiring picked up more than expected in June but wage gains stalled. The S&P 500 added 0.3%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Greece to Get Its Latest Big Tranche by EU Creditors

Europe's rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece's next bailout tranche, in time for the cash-strapped country to meet big debt repayments due later in July.

Global Markets' Big Question: What Will ECB Tapering Look Like?

Investors are dumping government bonds, certain that the European Central Bank will soon start dialing back the massive stimulus that has buoyed markets.

Oil Falls After Uptick in U.S. Production

Oil futures fell as optimism following a drop in U.S. stockpiles quickly faded. Crude levels in U.S. storage fell by 6.3 million barrels in the week ended June 30, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

OPEC Considers Production Caps for Libya, Nigeria

OPEC is considering putting a limit on how much oil members Nigeria and Libya can pump, cartel delegates say, as surging production from those countries is complicating the cartel's plans to influence crude prices.

After Election, U.K. Sees Possible Signs of Softer Brexit Approach

A month after Britain's election left Prime Minister Theresa May severely weakened, senior government figures are starting to show signs they are open to a less definitive break from the European Union than they previously set out.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Jittery Fixed Income Investors Head for the Exits

EU Warns on Protectionism as G-20 Begins

The European Union warned against protectionism as the Group of 20 leaders' summit kicked off Friday, threatening retribution against any new barrier the U.S. puts up and challenging President Donald Trump to match his words with deeds after he called for defending the West.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)