U.K. Court Says Generics Infringe on Lilly's Alimta Patents

Continue Reading Below

Lilly said the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that a rival's product infringes on its patents for cancer-treatment drug Alimta in several European countries.

Elliott Management Looks to Remove Akzo Nobel Chairman

Activist investor Elliott Management said it was seeking to remove Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Burgmans because of the board's handling of the failed $27.6 billion bid from PPG Industries.

Apple Expands Bet on Cutting Edge Privacy Tech

Apple has kicked off a massive experiment with new privacy technology aimed at solving an increasingly thorny problem: how to build products that understand users without snooping on their activities.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Electronics Expects Highest Operating Profit in Company History

The world's largest smartphone maker expects second-quarter operating profit of about $12.1 billion, a 72% increase from the same period a year earlier.

China's 'Honor of Kings' Is Coming to America

An English-language version of Tencent's role-playing fantasy smartphone game "Honor of Kings," a huge hit in China, is being developed for U.S. release as early as this fall.

Former Audi Engine Manager Charged in Emissions Scandal

U.S. authorities accused Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen who worked as head of thermodynamics for Audi's diesel engine development, of helping implement software designed to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of vehicles.

Deutsche Telekom Considers Shaking Up Media Operations

The German telecom giant wants to better align its media operations with a changing media strategy, including spending more with companies like Facebook and Google.

Tesla Plans Giant Lithium-Battery System in Australia

Elon Musk has agreed to build the world's largest lithium-ion battery system in Australia, a project he hopes will show how the technology can help solve energy problems.

Mondelez Says Cyberattack Cost it Business

Mondelez International's sales in the most recent quarter took a hit from a cyberattack that wreaked havoc across Europe and the U.S. last week, the company said.

Buffett's Berkshire Signs Deal to Buy Electric-Grid Giant

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy one of the country's biggest power-transmission companies, which would cement electricity as one of the conglomerate's largest businesses.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)