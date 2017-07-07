Malaysia International Reserves at $98.9 Billion as of June 30, Up from $98.7 Billion as of June 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's international reserves increased to $98.9 billion as of June 30 from $98.7 billion on June 15, the country's central bank said Friday.

Bank Negara Malaysia said however, in ringgit terms, it declined following stronger ringgit during the second quarter.

It said the reserves are sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports, and are 1.1 times the country's short-term external debt.

July 07, 2017 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)