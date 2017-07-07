French Industrial Production Rises 1.9% on Month

PARIS – French industrial production rose further than expected in May on a surge in output of manufactured goods, statistics showed Friday.
Continue Reading Below
Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy rose 1.9% on the month in May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast industrial production would rise by 0.5%.
Within the overall figure, manufacturing output rose 2% on the month.
Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 07, 2017 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)