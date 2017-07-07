CORRECT: Correction to Elliott Management Story

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said Friday it was seeking to remove Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Burgmans because of the board's handling of the failed $27.6 billion bid from PPG Industries Inc.

Citing shareholder dissatisfaction, a unit of Elliott has filed a joint petition to the Interim Relief Court in the Netherlands to convene a general meeting of shareholders to vote on the dismissal of Mr. Burgmans.

Elliott owns 9.5% of the Dutch paint and chemical giant's issued share capital. It said a recent survey showed that shareholders holding 21% of shares didn't have confidence in the management board, compared with 4% that do. It also said shareholders holding 32% of shares weren't satisfied with the way Akzo's boards conducted themselves over the PPG approach, compared with 0.2% who were happy.

For its part, Elliott said it has lost confidence in the ability of the chairman to guide Akzo in a manner that benefits all of its stakeholders.

Elliott was a key player in trying to end a standoff between two of the world's oldest industrial companies. As one of Akzo's largest investors, Elliott mounted a bold public-relations and legal campaign to try to force the Amsterdam-based company into unwanted sale talks with U.S. peer PPG.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

Story corrected at 0806 GMT. Original misstated the chairman's name in the first and second paragraphs as Ton Buchner.

