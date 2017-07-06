U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in June

U.S. service providers reported stronger activity last month, pointing to momentum in the broadest segment of the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday its index of nonmanufacturing activity -- covering industries such as construction, mining, hair-cutting and accounting -- rose to 57.4 in June from 56.9 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expanding activity, as measured by sales, production, hiring and other factors.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 56.5 for June.

July 06, 2017 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)