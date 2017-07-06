Senate Labor Committee Sets Confirmation Hearing for Labor Board Nominees

The Senate's labor committee scheduled a July 13 confirmation hearing to consider President Donald Trump's two nominees for vacant spots on the National Labor Relations Board.

The hearing, announced Thursday, will consider Republican attorneys Marvin Kaplan and William Emanuel for seats on the five-member board that referees disputes between unions and employers. There have been two Democrats and one Republican on the board since last year.

Some business groups have expressed concern about lingering vacancies on the board, one of several Washington bodies without a full complement of appointed officials. Board decisions during President Barack Obama's tenure resulted in some big victories for labor unions, including an easier path for employees at franchise businesses and contractors to join unions. The board's position in the months ahead will shape how far these efforts go, with big implications for chains like McDonald's Corp. and others.

Setting the hearing about two weeks after the White House announced Mr. Emanuel's nomination signals that Republicans in control of the Senate are anxious to move the confirmation process swiftly. That stands in contrast to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who was the last of the cabinet secretary positions to be filled this year. Mr. Kaplan's nomination was announced earlier in June. .

The nominees must win confirmation from the full Senate before joining the board.

The committee will also consider the nomination Patrick Pizzella for deputy labor secretary at the July 13 hearing.

