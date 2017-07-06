North Korean Money-Laundering Probe Focuses on U.S. Bank Transactions

A federal court in Washington, D.C., has granted the Justice Department sweeping authority to investigate alleged North Korean money laundering involving a Chinese coal-trading network.

Fed's Fischer Says Government Can Help Boost Productivity

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said government actions, if done correctly, can do a lot to reinvigorate moribund levels of productivity.

Mester Says Fed Should Start Portfolio Runoff 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview she supports implementing "sooner rather than later" the Fed's plan to slowly shrink its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets and other holdings this year.

Japan Base Wages Rise at Fastest Pace in Over 17 Years

Japanese base wages grew in May at the fastest pace in more than 17 years, buoyed by higher pay for full-time workers, while overall Japanese wages rose for the 12th straight month, government data showed Friday.

Egypt's Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rates to Curb Inflation

Egypt's Central Bank raised key interest rates by 200 basis points each, a surprise move aimed at controlling inflation after the government increased the price of fuel and electricity.

Continued Recovery Creates Potential for Policy Normalization, ECB Official Says

The eurozone's economic recovery opens the prospect for a gradual normalization of monetary policy, a key hawkish member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council said.

Canada Eyes Further Rules to Curb Mortgage Growth

Canadian authorities proposed further measures to tighten mortgage-financing, the latest sign of concern over pockets of overheating in the country's housing market.

Bank of Mexico Remains Cautious Despite Signaling Halt to Rate Rises

Mexican central bankers agreed to be cautious in signaling that June's interest-rate increase would be the last in the current cycle, minutes to the meeting showed Thursday.

U.S. to Give Diplomacy More Time to Resolve North Korea Threat

The Trump administration said it wouldn't rush to war after North Korea succeeded in launching a long-range missile that could reach U.S. shores.

ECB Considered Dropping a QE Guarantee at June Meeting

German government bond yields hit their highest level in 18 months on Thursday as new evidence indicates the European Central Bank is preparing to step back from eurozone debt markets.

