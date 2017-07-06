U.S. Stocks Slide as All Sectors in S&P 500 Fall

U.S. stocks retreated, weighed down by losses in shares of energy, health and consumer companies. Stocks' declines were broad, with all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 falling.

U.S. to Give Diplomacy More Time to Resolve North Korea Threat

The Trump administration said it wouldn't rush to war after North Korea succeeded in launching a long-range missile that could reach U.S. shores.

ADP Report Shows Job Gains Slowed in June

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected in June, according to a recent report, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy.

ECB Considered Dropping a QE Guarantee at June Meeting

German government bond yields hit their highest level in 18 months on Thursday as new evidence indicates the European Central Bank is preparing to step back from eurozone debt markets.

Oil Prices Rally on Report of Drop in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices rebounded slightly after data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles reignited a two-week-long rally.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. crude-oil and gasoline inventories fell much more than expected for the week ended June 30, according to EIA data. Crude supplies fell by 6.3 million barrels when a decline of 2.5 million barrels was expected.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed 2.3% in May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in June

Business at U.S. service providers climbed steadily in June, a sign the broadest segment of the economy is gaining momentum after a lackluster first half of the year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week for the third consecutive time, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Fed's Powell Says Housing Finance System Needs an Overhaul

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said there is an urgent need for Congress to overhaul the housing finance system, echoing calls by some lawmakers to pull the nation's mortgage-finance firms, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, out of government conservatorship.

