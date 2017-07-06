ADP Report Shows Job Gains Slowed in June

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected in June, according to a recent report, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in June

U.S. service providers reported stronger activity last month, pointing to momentum in the broadest segment of the economy.

U.S. Stocks Drop as Tech Shares Resume Slide

U.S. stock indexes fell as shares of technology companies resumed a recent bout of weakness. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

ECB Officials Considered Dropping Pledge to Accelerate QE at June Meeting

European Central Bank policy makers discussed how to signal their increasing confidence in the eurozone economy at their June policy meeting, and considered dropping a pledge to accelerate their massive bond-buying program, according to the minutes.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed 2.3% in May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week for the third consecutive time, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Fed's Powell Says Housing Finance System Needs an Overhaul

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said there is an urgent need for Congress to overhaul the housing finance system, echoing calls by some lawmakers to pull the nation's mortgage-finance firms, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, out of government conservatorship.

Saudi Aramco Crude Production at All-Time High in 2016

The world's biggest producer of crude oil pumped record amounts last year, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said, providing an insight into the secretive firm ahead of its partial IPO.

Japan Shows Europe How to Dial Back Stimulus Without Spooking Investors

While central bank monetary policy makers around the western world are wrestling with the problem of how to dial back stimulus without upending financial markets, the Bank of Japan has been quietly balancing this act since late last year.

Ships Exporting Iranian Oil Go Dark, Raising Sanctions Red Flags

Ships chartered by two oil traders responsible for a significant share of Iran's fuel exports last year failed to transmit their location and the origin of their cargo-red flags for governments seeking evidence of evasion of sanctions on Tehran.

July 06, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)