ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday.

BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP) and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) were among companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.7% to 140.06. The European index decreased 0.5% to 133.10. The Asian index fell 1% to 159.09, the Latin American index fell 0.9% to 218.36 and the emerging markets index declined 1.1% to 285.92.

ADRs in the miner and oil-and-gas explorer BHP Billiton rose 1.5% to $36.95 after Deutsche Bank raised its rating and target price on the company's London-listed shares by 13%.

ADRs in Mazor Robotics rose 7% to $38.28 as the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in ahead of analysts' estimates. The Israel-based medical device maker said Thursday it expects to report record revenue of $15.4 million, up from $8.3 million in the comparable 2016 period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenue of $14.3 million.

July 06, 2017 18:01 ET (22:01 GMT)