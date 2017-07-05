WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 05

U.S. SEES NEW THREAT IN NORTH KOREA MISSILE TEST

U.S. military officials said North Korea's latest weapons test featured a new type of missile fired from a mobile launch site, two factors propelling the view in Washington that the isolated country's nuclear-weapons program is a growing threat.

POLAND PREPARES 'ABSOLUTELY HUGE' WELCOME FOR TRUMP

Poland plans an elaborate reception for Donald Trump this week as he gives a major speech in a Warsaw square. Behind the effort is a recognition that Mr. Trump has the potential to change the balance of power in Europe.

11,155 DEAD: MEXICO'S VIOLENT DRUG WAR IS ROARING BACK

President Enrique Peña Nieto wanted to "change the narrative" of the government's fight against traffickers. It didn't work: Homicides now are on track to rival Mexico's annual peacetime record, as corrupt arrangements between dealers and local politicians unravel.

QATAR LASHES BACK AT DEMANDS BY SAUDI-LED GROUP

Qatar's foreign minister says the four Mideast nations are waging 'unprecedented smear campaign' against his country, while his Egyptian counterpart says Doha isn't serious about resolving dispute.

AS THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL NEARS END, CIVILIANS STRUGGLE TO ESCAPE

Trapped for weeks by fighting between government forces and die-hard Islamic State militants, some exhausted, thirsty and traumatized civilians manage to escape.

U.S. SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN

An insurgent attack left one U.S. soldier dead and two others wounded in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, where hundreds of U.S. troops are deployed to train local forces and back them in the fight against the country's Taliban-led insurgency.

CHINA INVITES FOREIGN DOCTORS TO TREAT DISSIDENT LIU XIAOBO

The Chinese invitation is a response to international calls for Mr. Liu to be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is suffering from late-stage liver cancer.

GERMANY BOLSTERS CHINA TIES AS TRUMP POLICIES RAISE CONCERN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to boost economic cooperation between their countries as they met ahead of what is expected to be an unusually tense G-20 summit.

