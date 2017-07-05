What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 5, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach to acquire Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals for a U.S. bank since the financial crisis.

Fed officials have indicated there is a strong chance they will announce in September a decision to start shrinking the central bank's balance sheet.

The U.S. auto industry is bracing for a rough ride as potential car buyers retreat and Detroit tries to avoid dumping unwanted inventory onto rental-car lots.

Volvo plans to phase out conventional engines in its cars, with all new models from 2019 electrics or hybrids.

Bets on stocks in Italy, France and Spain have given some global hedge funds returns of more than 20% so far this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A flood of incorrect data that briefly hit traders' screens showed apparent huge moves in the share prices of some big Nasdaq-listed firms.

Activist fund Jana has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT and is seeking to scuttle the company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy.

Clariant's bid to merge with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss firm's largest shareholders.

Italy's government took control of Monte dei Paschi, injecting $6.1 billion into the troubled lender.

Monogram Residential agreed to be acquired by a Greystar-led group in a deal valued at around $2 billion.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 5, 2017).

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach to acquire Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals for a U.S. bank since the financial crisis.

Fed officials have indicated there is a strong chance they will announce in September a decision to start shrinking the central bank's balance sheet.

The U.S. auto industry is bracing for a rough ride as potential car buyers retreat and Detroit tries to avoid dumping unwanted inventory onto rental-car lots.

Volvo plans to phase out conventional engines in its cars, with all new models from 2019 electrics or hybrids.

Bets on stocks in Italy, France and Spain have given some global hedge funds returns of more than 20% so far this year.

A flood of incorrect data that briefly hit traders' screens showed apparent huge moves in the share prices of some big Nasdaq-listed firms.

Activist fund Jana has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT and is seeking to scuttle the company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy.

Clariant's bid to merge with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss firm's largest shareholders.

Italy's government took control of Monte dei Paschi, injecting $6.1 billion into the troubled lender.

Monogram Residential agreed to be acquired by a Greystar-led group in a deal valued at around $2 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)