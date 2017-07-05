On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 5

Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25

Idaho 3 22 2 2 18 23 51 39 26 14

Minn 0 0 1 0 13 14 58 62 28 24

Mont 19 9 32 27 41 42 5 11 3 11

ND 11 9 19 18 29 34 37 36 4 3

SD 32 31 33 31 24 26 10 11 1 1

Wash 1 0 11 4 45 28 40 66 3 2

6-state

avg 13 10 20 18 30 32 30 33 7 7

yr-ago 1 1 5 4 22 23 62 62 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

07/02 06/25 2016 Avg

Idaho 61 28 76 67

Minn 72 42 85 64

Mont 35 14 38 36

ND 57 33 78 52

SD 92 85 89 79

Wash 83 63 89 80

6-state

avg 59 36 71 54

