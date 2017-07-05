Tesco Corporate Treasury Services Pricing of Cash Tender Offer (US)

TIDM17EW TIDMTSCO

05 July 2017

Announcement of Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made today by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of the total purchase price to be paid in connection with the previously announced cash tender offer commenced on 19 June 2017 for up to USD$300 million of its 6.150% Senior Securities due 2037 for purchase by the Company for cash, (the Announcement).

TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.

A copy of the Announcement is available at:

http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/13285340.html

To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.

The Announcement contain information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Robert Welch, Group Company Secretary at Tesco PLC.

Enquiries:

Group Company

Secretary: Robert Welch 07793 222569

Media: Simon Rew 01707 918701

Investors: Chris Griffith 01707 912900

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712

