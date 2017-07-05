Tesco Corporate Treasury Services Pricing of Cash Tender Offer (US)

TIDM17EW TIDMTSCO
RNS Number : 2511K
05 July 2017
TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC
Announcement of Pricing of Cash Tender Offer
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made today by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of the total purchase price to be paid in connection with the previously announced cash tender offer commenced on 19 June 2017 for up to USD$300 million of its 6.150% Senior Securities due 2037 for purchase by the Company for cash, (the Announcement).
TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.
A copy of the Announcement is available at:
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/13285340.html
To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.
The Announcement contain information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Robert Welch, Group Company Secretary at Tesco PLC.
Enquiries:
Group Company
Secretary: Robert Welch 07793 222569
Media: Simon Rew 01707 918701
Investors: Chris Griffith 01707 912900
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Tesco House
Shire Park
Kestrel Way
Welwyn Garden City
Hertfordshire
AL7 1GA
LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712
