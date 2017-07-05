Vantiv Strikes $10 Billion Deal to Buy Worldpay

U.S. credit-card processor Vantiv will buy U.K. payments firm Worldpay in a deal that would create an industry giant with a market value of over $20 billion. J.P. Morgan, which had been looking at Worldpay, bowed out.

Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First for Major Auto Firm

Volvo will become the first major auto maker to abandon the conventional car engine-technology that has powered the industry for more than a century. All new Volvo models from 2019 would be either fully electric or a hybrid.

Tesla's Sales Raise New Fears Ahead of Model 3

Tesla Inc. shares took a beating on Wednesday after several analysts questioned whether customer demand for its two electric vehicles is waning as the company begins producing a cheaper sedan.

Goldman Eyes Spinoff of Simon, an Online Tool for Bond Sales

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeking to sell a stake in Simon, its two-year-old web app that sells complex financial products to retail investors

Lloyds CEO Reshapes Succession Plans With Promotions

Lloyds Banking Group promoted several executives ahead of a strategy revamp and in a bid to appease investors concerned that the bank had too few potential internal replacements for Chief Executive António Horta-Osório.

Hedge Fund Och-Ziff Sees Stronger Returns

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group said its largest fund had its best performance in the January to June period since 2009, even as the hedge-fund industry deals with massive capital outflows in recent years.

Judge Warns Shkreli on Speaking About Trial

A federal judge in Brooklyn told Martin Shkreli to stop speaking about his continuing securities-fraud trial in the vicinity of the courthouse after prosecutors sought a gag order.

Reality Bites for Tesla Shares

Investors started to lose patience with Tesla this week after another unkept promise: the jolt from Volvo that all its cars would be electric or hybrid by 2019.

Baidu Head Takes Self-Driving Car to Beijing AI Conference

Self-driving cars may be the future of personal transportation, but they are still forbidden on the crowded streets of China's capital city-as Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li was reminded Wednesday.

Jeans Maker True Religion Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Jeans maker True Religion filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of Southern California garment sellers to succumb to changing consumer shopping habits.

