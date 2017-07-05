Vantiv Offers Worldpay Deal Valued at $10 Billion

Vantiv, a major U.S. credit-card processor, has made an offer valuing U.K. payments group Worldpay at $10 billion.

Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First for Major Auto Firm

Volvo will become the first major auto maker to abandon the conventional car engine-technology that has powered the industry for more than a century. All new Volvo models from 2019 would be either fully electric or a hybrid.

Lloyds CEO Reshapes Succession Plans With Promotions

Lloyds Banking Group promoted several executives ahead of a strategy revamp and in a bid to appease investors concerned that the bank had too few potential internal replacements for Chief Executive António Horta-Osório.

Baidu Head Takes Self-Driving Car to Beijing AI Conference

Self-driving cars may be the future of personal transportation, but they are still forbidden on the crowded streets of China's capital city-as Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li was reminded Wednesday.

Vocus to Open Books to Suitor KKR

Vocus Communications has agreed to open its books to private-equity suitor KKR & Co., which has pitched a takeover offer worth about $1.66 billion.

China's HNA Discovers the Struggles of U.S. Dealmaking

Chinese conglomerate HNA purchased a fledgling U.S. online travel firm in late 2015. Just over a year later, that travel firm, Travana, has filed for bankruptcy amid a raft of litigation-a sign of HNA's broader struggles managing its multibillion-dollar acquisition spree.

Why Big Pharma Is Targeting China's Deadliest Diseases

Big Pharma is investing billions of dollars to tackle deadly diseases prevalent in China, developing new drugs to combat a lineup of top killers that differ from those in the West.

Italy Formally Takes Control of Monte dei Paschi

The Italian government took control of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, injecting $6.1 billion into the troubled lender as part of a broad plan to bring one of Europe's weakest banks back to health.

Prosecutors in Martin Shkreli Trial Seek Gag Order

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have asked a judge to prevent Martin Shkreli from making public commentary about his ongoing securities-fraud trial, saying the high-profile defendant had "embarked on a campaign of disruption" and was "making a spectacle of himself and the trial."

KKR Credit Advisors Looks at Buying Australia's Pepper Group

KKR has set its sights on Australia's niche shadow banking sector, pitching an offer of about US$498.1 million for listed non-bank lender Pepper Group.

