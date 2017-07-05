Health Care Up on Legislative Optimism - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid optimism about the legislative outlook.

Continue Reading Below

Drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb could see a $1 billion sales boost from wider use of its cancer drug Opdivo after release of promising clinical-trial data, according to brokerage Leerink.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn asked a judge to prevent controversial pharma executive Martin Shkreli from making public commentary about his ongoing securities-fraud trial.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)