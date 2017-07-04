Brazil's May Industrial Output +4.0% On Year -- IBGE

Brazil's industrial output rose 0.8% in May from the prior month, the second consecutive increase, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday.

When compared with a year earlier, May output grew 4%, the second increase in the past three months.

Brazil suffered through its worst recession on record in 2015 and 2016, with manufacturers particularly hard hit as consumer spending and business investment dropped. Gross domestic product expanded in the first quarter, but many indicators are still volatile as political turmoil hits confidence.

