NZIER: Business Confidence Steady In 2Q -- Market Talk

2216 GMT [Dow Jones]--The latest New Zealand Institute of Economic Research quarterly survey of business opinion shows business confidence remained steady in the June quarter. A net 18% of businesses expect better economic conditions over the coming months, they say. "There was a slight softening in firms' demand in their own business, with the proportion of businesses experiencing improved demand easing from 20% to 18% in June. Expectations for the next quarter also softened, with a net 23% expecting stronger demand ahead." (ben.collins@wsj.com)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 03, 2017 18:31 ET (22:31 GMT)