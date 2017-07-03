Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

Continue Reading Below

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Global Markets Kick Off Second Quarter With a Whimper

Equity markets struggled to find direction in Asia as the second half of the year kicked off, tracking mixed signals from U.S. markets.

Japanese Manufacturers Are Bullish, Survey Says

Business confidence among Japan's large manufacturers strengthened to its highest level in more than three years, according to a central bank survey.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June

A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded in June to show an expansion, indicating an improvement in the manufacturing sector that tallied with official data released last week.

Brexit Could Cost Banks EUR15 Billion

Banks in the U.K. could be on the hook for EUR15 billion in costs to relocate certain activities to Europe after Brexit, according to a study by a finance trade group-a tab that could weigh on bank profits for years and ultimately hit European Union consumers.

ECB Hasn't Yet Done Enough to Create Sustained Recovery, Says Mersch

The European Central Bank hasn't yet done enough to create a sustained economic recovery in the eurozone, Yves Mersch, a top ECB official, said.

Banks Unleash Record Stock Buyback Plans

Positive stress-test results for U.S. banks this week triggered the largest wave of share buyback announcements on record. Domestic banks disclosed plan for $92.8 billion in corporate repurchases on Wednesday, nearly all of the $93.1 billion that represented an all-time high.

Big U.S. Funds Are Wary of Europe Despite Hopeful Signs

Investors are worried about the political risks linked to Britain's exit from the European Union, the European Central Bank's investment pullback and long-term demographic challenges.

European Central Banks Face Added Political Constraints

Institutional rules, political currents and mixed economic signals are making it challenging for central banks to tighten monetary policy.

What to Make of Softening Inflation

Federal Reserve officials have attributed soft inflation readings in recent months in part to what Chairman Janet Yellen described as "idiosyncratic" factors, but is that right to do?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)