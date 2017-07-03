Consumer Companies Down After Auto Sales Reports -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down amid further signs that auto sales have peaked.

General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported steep monthly sales declines compared with the same period in 2016, as both retail and commercial rental-car demand winnowed.

French dairy company Danone agreed to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million.

