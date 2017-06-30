WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 30

TRUMP AND MOON ASSERT UNITY ON NORTH KOREA

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to coordinate on a strategy for confronting North Korea in a display of unity after their first meeting on Friday, even amid a show of tensions over bilateral trade.

IRAQ'S DILEMMA: WHO WILL LEAD THE NEXT BIG FIGHT AGAINST ISIS?

A political dispute threatens to complicate the battle to oust Islamic State from the town of Tal Afar: Both the U.S.-backed Iraqi military and Shiite militias supported by Iran want to spearhead the fight.

NO THAW LIKELY AT TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING

Russian officials are cautious about expectations for a fresh start in relations with Washington despite a planned first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump next week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CHINA PROTESTS U.S. ARMS SALES TO TAIWAN

Ahead of a second meeting of U.S. and Chinese leaders, Beijing accused the U.S. of violating the "spirit" of their first meeting by approving arms sales to Taiwan and sanctioning Chinese entities linked to North Korea.

EU'S JUNCKER CAUTIONS THAT FAR RIGHT SENTIMENTS REMAIN

The European Union is still under threat from the far right despite the election of a pro-European president in France, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned.

U.S. CITIZEN MARKS ONE YEAR IN VENEZUELAN DETENTION

Joshua Holt, a 25-year-old Mormon missionary, has been in jail with his Venezuelan wife for a year since they were arrested on what the U.S. says were trumped-up charges of spying and stockpiling weapons

GERMANY LEGALIZES SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

Germany's parliament legalized same-sex marriage in a snap ballot despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's no vote.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)